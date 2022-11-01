Fly Creek Cider Mill featured on ABA's "Best of the Best" list

FLY CREEK, N.Y. -- Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard was included on the American Bus Association's (ABA), “Best of the Best” list.
The ABA's annual “Best of the Best” list draws attention to those who continuously go above and beyond for group tours as a whole. The ABA acknowledges and commends the mill for its contribution to the group tour industry.
The ABA has published the list for seven years and features categories such as Adventure, Culture, Entertainment, Festivals, Food and more.
The mill will be featured in this year's 2022, November-December issue of the "Destinations" magazine.
Fly Creek is a popular stop for groups who travel by bus, usually drawn to the Cooperstown area for its agriculture, historic sites and shopping.
The Mill will close for the season on Dec. 11. To see the full “Best of the Best” list, visit this website.