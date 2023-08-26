Fly Creek Cider Mill hosts antique engine show

FLY CREEK, NY – It was time to get things started the old fashioned way in Fly Creek on Saturday.
The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard hosted its annual antique engine show this weekend. Antique engine enthusiasts were all revved up and ready to show off their prized possessions to anyone who was interested.
The single-cylinder gas engines date back to the early 19-hundreds, and had a wide variety of uses.
“The engine I’ve got was originally set up on a corn mill, and used to grind corn,” says David Lyons from Fly Creek. “Granted, electric is far more economical by today's standards, but I just like to keep some of the old history going".
Rick Bialkowski, an antique engine collector from New Jersey, says these old engines helped build our country.
“They did a lot of odd jobs around the farm. These engines are what we call igniter-fire engines. So these engines were made prior to spark plugs. I'm all about the history of the engine, and also the restoration of the engine. I want to make sure it’s proper.”
Not only did they have the real thing on display, but there were also miniature working models on display as well.