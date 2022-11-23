2 Utica projects awarded nearly $1.5 million in regional economic development funding

Two Oneida County development projects were awarded $1.5 million combined in the latest round of grants from the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
The Lahinch Group will receive $1 million to support the redevelopment of the former Mayro building, located at 239 Genesee St. in Utica. The building will be renovated and eventually house office and commercial spaces.
Plans are underway to convert the former Utica Children’s Museum location in Utica’s Bagg’s Square into apartments and retail spaces. The state awarded $430,000 to help support the project.
This is the 12th round of grant funding provided through the REDC initiative, which awarded a total of $68 million to 74 projects statewide.
For more information or to apply for REDC funding, click here.
See the full list of projects below: