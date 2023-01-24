21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades.
Here are the recipients:
- Location: 165 Genesee St.
- Project: Enhance commercial and residential spaces
- Amount: $56,709
- Location: 104 Genesee St.
- Project: Commercial renovations and building upgrades
- Amount: $50,855
- Location: 238 Genesee St.
- Project: Complete rehabilitation
- Amount: $26,700
- Location: 310 Broad St.
- Project: Renovate two commercial spaces
- Amount: $56,709
- Location: 64-73 Genesee St.
- Project: Building renovation
- Amount: $48,059
- Location: 131 Genesee St.
- Project: Create common corridor to link residential units
- Amount: $12,602
- Location: 600 State St.
- Project: Renovation completion
- Amount: $48,059
- Location: 108 - 116 Bleecker St.
- Project: Upgrades for residential units
- Amount: $31,924
- Location: 266 Genesee St.
- Project: Turn the basement into office space
- Amount: $27,632
- Location: 315-317 Court St.
- Project: Replace window glass
- Amount: $26,700
- Location: 200 Genesee St.
- Project: Upgrade signage and revamp interior
- Amount: $23,362
- Location: 13 Hopper St.
- Project: Turn second floor into commercial space
- Amount: $26,700
- Location: 15 -17 Hopper St.
- Project: Add vinyl siding, replace windows and add signage
- Amount: $26,700
- Location: 216 Genesee St.
- Project: Front door restoration and gate addition
- Amount: $12,816
- Location: 98 Genesee St.
- Project: Add HEPA filter system
- Amount: $6,000
- Location: 106 Genesee St.
- Project: Expanding outdoor seating along with other upgrades
- Amount: $15,000
- Location: 94 Genesee St.
- Project: New awning and other upgrades
- Amount: $15,000
- Location: 106 Genesee St.
- Project: New awning and brick exterior repairs
- Amount: $10,000
- Location: 108 First St.
- Project: Masonry restoration
- Amount: $15,000
- Location: 201 Bleecker St.
- Project: Upgrades to computers
- Amount: $14,000
- Location: 1301 - 1305 Oneida St.
- Project: Gym equipment, painting and HVAC upgrades
- Amount: $15,000