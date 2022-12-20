4 local projects receive total of $9M through Restore New York Communities Initiative

The state has awarded a total of $9 million to four different development projects in the Mohawk Valley as part of the first round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
In Utica, $4 million will support renovations at the Mayro Building at 239 Genesee St. and another $1 million will help transform the former Boston Store at 131 Genesee St.
The Mayro building will become a mixed-use property with retail and office space along with 47 apartment units.
As for the former Boston Store, plans are in place to redevelop the upper floors and make them into commercial space to allow for more business opportunities in downtown Utica.
The City of Rome is also getting $2 million to redevelop 233 W. Dominick St., the building with the mural of Col. Peter Gansevoort, who helped restore Fort Stanwix after the French and Indian War.
The Village of Ilion will also receive $2 million to build housing at the former Duofold building on Spruce Street. The funding will support the plan to turn the vacant property into a mixed-use space with 81 residences.
“It's really helping brownfields like the Duofold get back into development. Sometimes when developers put their funding stack together, the layers of what they need to make these buildings happen again, they do require assistance. this is a small amount considering the project could be $24, $26 million,” said John Piseck, of the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency.
During this initial round, the state awarded more than $81 million to 64 different projects across the state.
Letters of intent for the next round were due in November.