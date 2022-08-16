AAA: Limited competition leaves gas prices high in the Mohawk Valley

Gas prices in the Mohawk Valley are among the highest in New York State, and AAA officials say that’s due to a lack of competition.
Locally, there are just a few gas station owners compared to other parts of the state.
"Right here in the Utica region, we have actually five to seven gas station owners. When you look at Syracuse or Buffalo, I was counting the gas stations alone in Syracuse, 28 different names," said Patti Artessa, northeast regional director of public and government affairs for AAA.
When gas stations aren’t vying against many competitors for customers, it allows them to keep prices high.
"So, right here in Utica, we don't have the competition,” Artessa added.
As of Tuesday, average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were about $4.52, according to AAA, which was nearly 20 cents higher than prices in other parts of the state and nearly 60 cents above the national average.