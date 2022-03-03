As gas prices surge, experts provide tips to improve gas mileage

Filling up has people fed up, as gas prices continue to spiral out of control -- and officials at AAA watch in disbelief.
“It increases hourly. We can't even keep up with it," says Patti Artessa, Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs, AAA Northeast.
Gas prices have risen exponentially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reaching $4.19 an hour locally. Maybe even higher by the time you read this. As the cash flies out of their wallets at the pump, some consumers are exploring other options.
“Our Tucson plug-in hybrid electric vehicle is pretty much sold out through May and June," says Frank Mastrovito, of Mastrovito Hyundai. "We've seen a dramatic increase in interest in hybrid. Now there's a plug in hybrid electric vehicle, known as P-HEV, and then we also have full electric."
But even in your old-fashioned gas guzzler, there are easy things you could do to get more out of your tank.
“To get better gas mileage, you could fill up your tires, that'll give you better gas mileage. Also most cars have an eco button, which will turn the speed of transmission to lower speeds, so when transmission shifts, it'll give you better shift points and better gas mileage," says Adis Veladzic.
"Try to remove the third backseat, if you're not utilizing it. That will save you. Take unused tires, whatever junk cluttering that you have in your trunk, remove, because that does eat up tires,” says Artessa. “Speedway credit card, if you have one near you, is the best gas station credit card.”
Also, triple a says avoid getting gas off of thruways and highways, where prices tend to be higher....keep windows closed at highway speed, to avoid drag....and use cruise control when possible. And avoid rough roads.
"Dirt and gravel can cost up to 30% of gas mileage," says Artessa.
This past Monday, AAA reported average gas prices of around $3.80 locally and across the state. That's a nearly 10% increase in less than three days.