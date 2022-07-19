Audit finds deficiencies in Herkimer County IDA's project approval, monitoring processes

During an audit, the New York State Comptroller’s Office found that the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency did not properly approve or monitor projects.
The key findings were that the IDA did not verify applicants’ project information, did not obtain information to monitor capital investment and salaries, and did not adequately monitor sales tax exemptions claimed by project owners. In one instance, the audit found that a project exceeded its authorized exemption amount by more than $6,000.
For those reasons, the audit found that the board could not effectively evaluate projects or hold project owners accountable.
The office recommended that the board implement processes to ensure there is adequate documentation for applications and cost-benefit analyses for each project. The board was also advised to recapture sales tax exemption benefits that were more than the authorized amounts.
IDA officials agreed with the recommendations and are planning to initiate corrective action.
The audit period was from June 2016 to March 2022.