Average gas prices down slightly across the Mohawk Valley

Gas prices in the Utica area have dropped about 4 cents over the past week, according to data from AAA.
The average price of regular gas was $3.51 in Oneida County on Monday, about 2 cents higher than the state average.
Gas in Herkimer County was slightly cheaper at $3.49 and Otsego County was slightly higher at $3.52.
Pattie Artessa, AAA Northeast regional director says the crude oil inventories increased by 16 million barrels last week, which puts downward pressure on prices.
The average prices in the Utica area were around $3.60 last month and $3.76 at this time last year.