 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Average gas prices hit $5 for first time in New York

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices

Average gas prices in New York hit a record-breaking $5 per gallon on Thursday, with AAA reporting a 2-cent increase in price from the day before.

New York has joined more than a dozen other states that have crossed the $5 mark, even after the state suspended gas tax last week, which reduced prices by 16 cents.

Here are the county averages as of Thursday:

  • Oneida County: $4.95
  • Herkimer County: $4.96
  • Otsego County: $4.98

The national average is $4.97.

Diesel gas is also at a record high of $6.54.

Recommended for you