Average gas prices hit $5 for first time in New York

Average gas prices in New York hit a record-breaking $5 per gallon on Thursday, with AAA reporting a 2-cent increase in price from the day before.
New York has joined more than a dozen other states that have crossed the $5 mark, even after the state suspended gas tax last week, which reduced prices by 16 cents.
Here are the county averages as of Thursday:
- Oneida County: $4.95
- Herkimer County: $4.96
- Otsego County: $4.98
The national average is $4.97.
Diesel gas is also at a record high of $6.54.