Average gas prices in New York fall 5 cents this week

UTICA, N.Y. – While gas prices in New York State dropped about 5 cents this week, the Utica area only saw a decrease of about 1 cent per gallon on average.
The average price in Utica is $4.26, with the state average sitting at $4.29.
President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would release one million barrels of oil per day for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which could bring prices down significantly.
“The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China,” said Patti Artessa, regional director of public/government Affairs. "And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S."
The national average decreased by 6 cents last week and was $4.18 as of Monday.