Average gas prices in NY below $4 for first time since February

Gas pump

The average gas prices in New York were below $4 on Monday for the first time since February, according to data from AAA.

The state average was $3.88 Monday, a 13-cent drop from the week before.

However, prices in the Mohawk Valley are still significantly higher:

  • Oneida County: $4.05
  • Herkimer County: $4.05
  • Otsego County: $4.08

While local prices are higher than the state average, the Utica area saw a 17-cent decrease since last week.

The national average of $3.71 is 26 cents lower than it was a month ago.