Average gas prices in NY below $4 for first time since February

The average gas prices in New York were below $4 on Monday for the first time since February, according to data from AAA.
The state average was $3.88 Monday, a 13-cent drop from the week before.
However, prices in the Mohawk Valley are still significantly higher:
- Oneida County: $4.05
- Herkimer County: $4.05
- Otsego County: $4.08
While local prices are higher than the state average, the Utica area saw a 17-cent decrease since last week.
The national average of $3.71 is 26 cents lower than it was a month ago.