 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Average gas prices in NY down 4 cents this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas prices

UTICA, N.Y. – Average gas prices are down 1 cent in the Utica area this week and 4 cents across the state.

The current average price around Utica is $4.22, which is 10 cents less than a month ago.

The state average is still 10 cents higher than the national average of $4.08.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast regional director of public and government affairs. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

The national average is down 19 cents from this time last month.

Recommended for you