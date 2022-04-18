Average gas prices in NY down 4 cents this week

UTICA, N.Y. – Average gas prices are down 1 cent in the Utica area this week and 4 cents across the state.
The current average price around Utica is $4.22, which is 10 cents less than a month ago.
The state average is still 10 cents higher than the national average of $4.08.
“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast regional director of public and government affairs. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”
The national average is down 19 cents from this time last month.