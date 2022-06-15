Average gas prices reach $5 in Herkimer, Otsego counties

The average price for gas is now more than $5 per gallon in both Herkimer and Otsego counties as prices continue to rise daily.
According to AAA, the average price in Herkimer County is $5 and the average in Otsego County is $5.01.
Oneida County prices were $4.99 on average as of Wednesday and may reach $5 by the end of the week.
In New York State, the price per gallon is $5.04, which is 3 cents higher than the national average.
Just one month ago, gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were about $4.70.