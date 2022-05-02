Average gas prices up 7 cents in Utica area

Gas prices in the Utica area are up 7 cents this week with AAA reporting an average price of $4.32.
One week ago, the average gas price across New York State was $4.23 but has increased 11 cents to $4.34.
“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast regional director of public and government affairs. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”
Average gas prices in the United State are $4.19 as of Monday, which is 7 cents higher than last week.