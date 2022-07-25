Average Utica-area gas prices down 22 cents since last month

Average gas prices in the Utica area dropped about 7 cents over the past week, according to data from AAA, and are down 22 cents since last month.
As of Monday, prices were around $4.75 in Utica and the rest of Oneida County. Prices were $4.76 in Herkimer County, on average, and $4.78 in Otsego County.
Overall, local prices were about 20 - 25 cents lower than this time last month.
“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast regional director of public and government affairs. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”
Gas prices across New York were around $4.57 on Monday, about 22 cents higher than the national average of $4.35.
According to AAA, the national average has fallen every day since hitting a record high of $5.01 on June 14.