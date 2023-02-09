Businesses react to Hochul's plan to peg minimum wage to inflation

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to raise the minimum wage yearly based on the previous year’s consumer price index during her State of the State address in January. Downstate Democrats have a similar bill already in committee, but their bill adds an additional $6 an hour starting in January 2026.
The governor’s proposal received a good amount of applause, but Pat Bailey, the Business Council of New York’s communications director, says there’s already an enormous obstacle to overcome.
"We have a workforce shortage right now," Bailey said. "There’s 11 million open jobs throughout the country not the State, and there’s only like 5 or 6 million people who are able to fill them."
Raising the minimum wage might sound like the money will go into the pockets of the underpaid, but Bailey says all that money will roll right back out when businesses are forced to try and keep up.
"Businesses are telling us that if it raises $6 an hour, quite simply, one of two things is obviously going to happen," Bailey said. "One - they’re going to have to lay off staff, or two - they’re going to have to pass down the cost to consumers, and as far as large businesses go, large employers the McDonald’s of the world, you know you’re already seeing automation."
Bailey says every day the Business Council is hearing from employers, mainly manufacturers that say they just can’t afford anymore increases, and it’s not just the minimum wage taking a toll on their finances.
"It’s a combination of everything," he said. "It’s the minimum wage, it’s mandates, it’s burdens, tax burdens on top of these businesses whether they’re large or small businesses in New York State, and they’re just waking up and now saying if I don’t have to be here why am I here."
Those same burdens have even the smallest of businesses like Jeff Golden's diner, Golden's, considering relocating outside of New York.
"We’re getting taxed out of living here," Golden said. "I mean everything’s taxed. Double, triple taxed on everything. Yes, I’m actually looking."
The state budget is due on April 1, and with Democrat lawmakers holding the majority in Albany, it’s likely one of these bills will soon become law.
A bill to increase minimum wage annually was introduced by Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, D-77. To read the proposal in full, click here.