Centro holding virtual public hearings on rate hikes

A second public hearing on proposed Centro rate hikes in Rome will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The new plan would increase rates from $3 to $4 for day passes and $10 to $12 for weekly passes.
The proposal also eliminates free transfers, which means passengers would have to pay every time they board a bus.
The money from the increase could be used to upgrade technology, according to Steven Koegel, vice president of communications and business planning.
“We are laying the foundation for enhanced technology. The first we expect to roll out is mobile ticketing. we are in the process of testing mobile ticketing in our system. This will allow individuals to set an account on their smartphone, they can buy a pass on their smartphone and then they can get on the bus they'd simply take their phone, wave it in front of a reader, it will beep and individuals can sit down,” said Koegel.
The hearing will be held virtually. To join, click here.
Feedback will be accepted through Feb. 11, and can be submitted on Centro’s social media or by calling 315-442-3400.
The public hearings for Utica will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, at noon and 6 p.m.