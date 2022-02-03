Centro holding virtual public hearings on rate hikes

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches overnight. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly exceed 1 inch per hour at times tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&