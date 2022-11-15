 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy

Cintas Corporation held a grand opening Tuesday for its new cleanroom facility in Marcy.

MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning.

Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.

The company is actively hiring 30 employees right now and hopes to bring on 40 more new hires over the next year.

Cintas opens in Marcy

"Brand new state-of-the-art cleanroom facility, obviously tons of opportunity for employment. So, we started with 28 partners here originally, we’re close to 85 now, and by the end of the year we're going to need to fill 100 spots. And within the next 18 months, we're looking to be at 150,” said Josh Moore, general manager.

For more information on the job opportunities available, click here.

The facility is located at 9416 River Road.

