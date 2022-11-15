Cintas looking to hire at new cleanroom facility in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Cintas is looking to hire at least 70 people at its new cleanroom facility in Marcy where a grand opening was celebrated Tuesday morning.
Cintas’ cleanroom division uses a special process to clean workwear and uniforms worn in industries like electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, nanotechnology, semiconductor manufacturing and automotive.
The company is actively hiring 30 employees right now and hopes to bring on 40 more new hires over the next year.
"Brand new state-of-the-art cleanroom facility, obviously tons of opportunity for employment. So, we started with 28 partners here originally, we’re close to 85 now, and by the end of the year we're going to need to fill 100 spots. And within the next 18 months, we're looking to be at 150,” said Josh Moore, general manager.
For more information on the job opportunities available, click here.
The facility is located at 9416 River Road.