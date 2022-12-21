City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces.
The projects include:
Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000
- Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad and Madison streets, as well as Farrier and Vanderbilt avenues. Bicycle lanes will also be added to Sconondoa Street.
Reimagining the Vacant Hotel Oneida: $2,900,000
- Rehabilitate the iconic hotel to provide new downtown mixed-use space including several apartments, a restaurant/pub and a banquet space.
Restoring and Upgrading the Devereaux Building: $1,569,000
- Restore and upgrade the Devereaux building into a mixed-use residential, retail and commercial redevelopment.
Redeveloping the Lerman Building for Commercial and Residential Uses: $1,141,000
- Redevelop the 20,000-square-foot building to include townhouse-style apartments and commercial spaces, while also adding new offices and a conference room to the existing Oneida CoWorks space.
Developing a Downtown Business Assistance Fund: $600,000
- Create a matching grant fund for façade improvements and interior improvements, including heavy equipment and permanent installations. The fund will be administered by Madison County.
Establishing a Form-Based Zoning Overlay District: $100,000
- Create a form-based code and overlay district for the DRI area to ensure that future development meets the aesthetic intent of the city.
Upgrading Facilities at Veteran's Memorial Park: $1,059,000
- Install an ADA splash pad and a pickleball court on the Veteran's Field campus and upgrade the bathhouse facilities. Also, a new memorial will be built to honor veterans.
Developing Area Youth Soccer Organization Soccer Fields: $760,000
- Build soccer fields and parking areas on former flood sites to encourage downtown area sports. FEMA has already approved the projects.
"With the combination of both government and private partnership, this is the single largest investment in Oneida's history,” said Oneida Mayor Helen Acker. “It is a game changer for our city.”
Oneida was announced as a DRI winner in December 2021.