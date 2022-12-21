 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55
mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued
gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue into Saturday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

City of Oneida using DRI funds to repurpose buildings, improve public spaces

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The City of Oneida will use its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding to support eight projects that will transform buildings, improve infrastructure and upgrade public spaces.

The projects include:

Improving Downtown Infrastructure and Streetscaping: $1,521,000

  • Improve streetscape and pavement to portions of Main, Broad and Madison streets, as well as Farrier and Vanderbilt avenues. Bicycle lanes will also be added to Sconondoa Street.
Oneida DRI

Reimagining the Vacant Hotel Oneida: $2,900,000

  • Rehabilitate the iconic hotel to provide new downtown mixed-use space including several apartments, a restaurant/pub and a banquet space.
Oneida DRI

Restoring and Upgrading the Devereaux Building: $1,569,000

  • Restore and upgrade the Devereaux building into a mixed-use residential, retail and commercial redevelopment.
Oneida DRI

Redeveloping the Lerman Building for Commercial and Residential Uses: $1,141,000

  • Redevelop the 20,000-square-foot building to include townhouse-style apartments and commercial spaces, while also adding new offices and a conference room to the existing Oneida CoWorks space.
Oneida DRI

Developing a Downtown Business Assistance Fund: $600,000

  • Create a matching grant fund for façade improvements and interior improvements, including heavy equipment and permanent installations. The fund will be administered by Madison County.

Establishing a Form-Based Zoning Overlay District: $100,000

  • Create a form-based code and overlay district for the DRI area to ensure that future development meets the aesthetic intent of the city.

Upgrading Facilities at Veteran's Memorial Park: $1,059,000

  • Install an ADA splash pad and a pickleball court on the Veteran's Field campus and upgrade the bathhouse facilities. Also, a new memorial will be built to honor veterans.
Oneida DRI

Developing Area Youth Soccer Organization Soccer Fields: $760,000

  • Build soccer fields and parking areas on former flood sites to encourage downtown area sports. FEMA has already approved the projects.
Oneida DRI

"With the combination of both government and private partnership, this is the single largest investment in Oneida's history,” said Oneida Mayor Helen Acker. “It is a game changer for our city.”

Oneida was announced as a DRI winner in December 2021.

