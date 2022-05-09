City of Utica seeks public input on housing needs

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is looking for input from the public on local housing needs to help develop plans for the second phase of the Utica Prosperity Initiative.
The housing study will help the city assess the needs in the community and prioritize how to spend the initiative funds.
The city has identified four key areas for improvement, including disrepair of current housing, high levels of cost, limited supply of new housing and quality of life in certain neighborhoods.
The survey asks residents how they would like to see the money spent. Examples of some options include the construction of new affordable apartments, helping property owners make improvements, or resurfacing streets.
The survey can be completed online by clicking here.
Public input will be accepted through May 31.
The city has about $20 million to spend in Phase II of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which will be allocated between 10 different projects, one of which is investing in housing.