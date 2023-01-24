City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects.
The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the 1933 building at Harbor Point and the old North Communications building on Court Street.
Another application would ask for $3 million to redevelop three connected buildings on Hotel Street.
As part of the application process, the public hearing was held at 4 p.m. at Utica City Hall.
While no one attended the hearing, residents can still submit written comments to Brian Thomas, the commissioner of urban and economic development, until Wednesday at: bthomas@cityofutica.com.
The Utica Urban Renewal Agency approved an application for private developer, Michael Pezzolanella, to buy the old Northland building in 2021.
Mohawk Valley Garden received approval to purchase about three acres of land, including the 1933 building, back in September.