Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions may impact the afternoon commute. Slippery roads are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will mix with freezing drizzle today before tapering off this later this afternoon. The snow will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. &&