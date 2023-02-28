 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions may impact the afternoon commute. Slippery roads are
likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will mix with freezing drizzle
today before tapering off this later this afternoon. The snow
will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very
difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February. A person shops in the beef section of a supermarket on February 13, in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February amid rising interest rates and concerns about a potential recession, according to the latest survey data released Tuesday by the Conference Board.

The business research group's consumer confidence index fell to 102.9 in February from a downwardly revised 106 the month before.

Economists were expecting the headline index to measure 108.5, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

The Conference Board's confidence index and the University of Michigan's twice-a-month consumer sentiment index are two leading gauges of consumers' attitudes toward the current and future strength of the economy. Although the two indexes typically track similarly over time, the consumer confidence index is more influenced by employment and labor market conditions, while the Michigan sentiment index has a greater emphasis on household finances and the impact of inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

