County leaders call for fee removal to improve broadband access

County leaders are looking to increase access to broadband by eliminating a fiber optic fee that restricts access in local communities.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chairman Jim Bono recently penned a letter in support of new legislation that would eliminate a $20,000 per mile fee on fiber optics installed in state right of ways.
“As Herkimer and Oneida counties are preparing to move forward with vital broadband expansion improvements into underserved areas, costs are becoming prohibitive due to unnecessary and high fees when this infrastructure is located on New York State highways,” Bono said. “If New York is serious about expanding the connectivity in rural areas, it needs to abolish these fees to make it more realistic and affordable for our residents and the private entities who are considering the investment.”
The legislation, introduced by Sen. Michelle Hinchey and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, is still in committee.