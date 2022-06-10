DEC awards $1.1 million grant to decontaminate former gas station site in East Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The site of a former gas station in Rome will be decontaminated through grant funding from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s Environmental Restoration Program.
The program aims to help municipalities clean up sites with historic contamination in preparation for redevelopment.
Rome was awarded more than $1.1 million to clean up the soil and address groundwater contamination at 1030 E. Dominick St., which was a gas station in the 1950s but is now an auto repair shop. This includes removing volatile or semi-volatile organic compounds.
The program awarded $2.4 million to six separate projects across the state, with Rome receiving the bulk of the funds for the East Dominick Street project.
The other sites are in Syracuse, the town of Bedford, Newburgh and Fulton.