Eligible New Yorkers to receive another child tax credit payment

New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns are now eligible for another one-time payment through the state.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that $475 million has been allocated to provide a payment of $270, on average, to nearly two million eligible New Yorkers.
“This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to make ends meet in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs,” Hochul said.
People will receive the checks automatically if they qualify. Checks are expected to arrive by the end of October.
