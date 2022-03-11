Farmers struggle with rising diesel costs

STEUBEN, N.Y. -- Fuel is everywhere on the farm. Like the petroleum used to make the tractor tires.
“A year ago, the large tires on these tractors were $1,500 apiece. We just priced a new set of tires. They're $3,000 a tire," says Ben Simons, of Simons Family Farms. “We’re no different than anybody else. Everything that comes on to the farm comes by transportation of truck. Everything that leaves the farm, the milk, the corn, the grain across the street, all leaves by diesel fuel in trucks."
And while their costs spiral out of control, they also have no control over what they can charge for their products.
"The farmers have very little control over the price they receive for their milk and their meat at the farm. That is done by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on trading boards," says Simons.
What can they do? Farm less.
“The further away land that may not be so productive that we've been traditionally planting crops on, we may let that land set fallow this year," says Simons.
And now, it's the consumer's turn to feel out of control.
“People still have to eat, so they will continue to buy, and the farmers will slow down production because it's not cost effective, then all of a sudden, the cost of everything will rise, because the demand will be more than the supply. And we're right on that edge," says Simons.
School districts could eventually feel it the pinch of high diesel costs. Dolgeville Central School District's 20 school buses use about 20,000 gallons of diesel fuel a year. For now, they're benefitting from some fortunate timing.
“So the timing kind of works for us now that it's rising at the end of the year and we know how much exactly we have to play with. If this was in the beginning of the school year, then, yes, it would make it much more challenging to finish the year with our budget," says Simons.
For farmers, the nightmare is daily. And planting season is fast approaching.
“We’re only six weeks away from turning dirt. The farmers plowing the ground and turning the dirt and we're all wondering what we're gonna do, how we're gonna do it."
The average cost of diesel in the Utica-Rome area on March 11 was $5.27 per gallon, according to AAA. The record-high was $5.28 just a day before.