Fee removal that would enhance local broadband access included in state budget

The state legislature has agreed to repeal the fiber optic installation fee that local officials say hinders broadband access in the Mohawk Valley.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Herkimer County Board of Legislators Chairman Jim Bono recently spoke out in support of legislation that eliminates the $20,000 per-mile fee on fiber optics installed in state right of ways.
“I am pleased to see that state lawmakers heeded our call and came to their senses on this irrational and restrictive fee,” Picente said. “With this unnecessary obstacle removed, Oneida and Herkimer can now move forward with the essential expansion of our broadband networks into underserved areas. This will ensure that our communities are able to connect to online services and are afforded better opportunities to thrive and succeed.”
The legislation eliminating the fee was passed in the 2022-23 state budget.