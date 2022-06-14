Flexible or volatile? The outlook on adjustable-rate mortgages

The president of the Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors says adjustable rate mortgages are starting to tick up a bit, locally.
“Rates have gone up, housing prices have gone up, so buyers have less bang for their buck, so they've got to save that money somewhere, and they're going to the ‘arm’ because it has less up-front costs," says President David Paciello.
But, like the name suggests, there could be some volatility involved.
“If you're a fixed rate, you're gonna pay more, but you're gonna have that stable interest rate over the life of the mortgage, where the ‘arm’ is gonna be a little cheaper up front, but then you have some more expenses when that rate lock changes further down your loan," says Paciello.
How much and when it goes up or down depends, in part, on the type of term you're purchasing.
“It’s all contractual. It's all laid out for you. It's not just a surprise. But it's very important that you understand how it works, and that you read that fine print," says Paciello.
So who should take a closer look at an adjustable rate mortgage, and who should avoid one?
“If you're gonna refinance in the future for fixed rate, it's a great option, cuz you could just do the refinance. Or, if you're gonna stay in the home for a short amount of time, it's a great idea. You get into that ‘arm’, you have that lower cost up front, you're gonna be relocating or going to a bigger home in the future. Great option. But if you're buying your forever home and you plan on staying there for a long time, an arm is probably not for you, says Paciello.
These are all things to discuss with your bank, credit union or mortgage expert.