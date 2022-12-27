Focus Economy: Price of eggs increases significantly

Many consumers are feeling the weight of inflation, especially when buying groceries and in particular, the rising costs of everyday items like eggs.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped nearly 50% in 2022 through November. One reason is due to a deadly Avian Flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.
The rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, has also contributed to the jump in price. Experts think the peak has passed, but until these conditions improve, customers can expect to be paying more for eggs.
Currently, these are some of the prices of a dozen eggs by brand:
- Great Value: $5.60
- Good & Gather: $2.99
- Land O Lakes: $7.49
- Hannaford: $6.09