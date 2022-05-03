Formula for disaster: baby formula shortage hits local store shelves

Angela took a picture of the empty shelves in the formula aisle at the local Target store, recently. The empty shelves filled her with terror, as she desperately sought food for her one-month-old daughter. Panic set in after five stores.
"She's a month old. She can't eat anything else. I can't make something else for her. She only can have this formula. And when you can't find it...I cried in the store because I couldn't find what she needed," said Angela.
Same for other local moms.
"I've had five kids and I've never run into an issue like this before. There's been days when I've had to give her milk. Regular milk. She hates it. It's been giving her horrible stomach pains. She's too young for it. I've had to give her just juice for the night because I can't find any formula," says Lissette Miller.
These moms have enlisted help.
"I had a friend bring me some all the way from Ballston Spa," said Lissette.
“I had a friend whose husband was in the store and they found some and held onto it for me so I could run to the store and get it with my WIC card," says Angela.
For parents who use WIC, there are even fewer options.
“You can't order anything online even with the Enfamil website, You can't get WIC. Wal Mart, nothing. You have to be in the stores to do it," says Lissette.
"I think just in the last two days, that we have had multiple people call and say 'I can't find my formula,” says Jacklyn Rosa, Director of Operations for Carenet. "I think this is definitely unprecedented.”
Luckily, Carenet has answers. And help.
“That is exactly why we exist. We want to partner with the community to meet their needs and so we have stocks of formula right now in our centers. We have eight locations through central New York that we have for people to come in and there's no strings attached. All of our services are completely free," Rosa.
Carenet has locations in Utica, Ilion, Rome, Boonville, Camden, Oneida, Morrisville and Liverpool.