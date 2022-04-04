 Skip to main content
Funding awarded to several Mohawk Valley projects in next round of NY economic development initiative

  • Updated
Wolfspeed in Marcy

Dozens of projects in the Mohawk Valley will receive funding in the next round of the state’s regional economic development initiative.

More than $38 million will go toward supporting several projects statewide, including more than 50 in Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties.

Some local projects include:

Herkimer County

  • $1.55 million: Fulmer GreenPlain Floodplain restoration at Minnow Brook, next phase
  • $1 million: Wastewater disinfection in Little Falls for a cleaner Mohawk River
  • $1 million: Bike trail expansion at McCauley Mountain in the town of Webb

Oneida County

  • $2.64 million: Village of Camden wastewater infrastructure improvements
  • $1.1 million: Waterfront promenade and multi-use fields at Harbor Point in Utica
  • $1 million: Development of flexspace nanocenter site in Marcy

Otsego County

  • $500,000: Huntington Park enhancements at the Huntington Memorial Library
  • $225,000: National Baseball Hall of Fame website redesign
  • $163,000: Lake Street youth sports park development project

See the full list of projects below:

Download PDF MV Project Awards

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

