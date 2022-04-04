Funding awarded to several Mohawk Valley projects in next round of NY economic development initiative

Dozens of projects in the Mohawk Valley will receive funding in the next round of the state’s regional economic development initiative.
More than $38 million will go toward supporting several projects statewide, including more than 50 in Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties.
Some local projects include:
Herkimer County
- $1.55 million: Fulmer GreenPlain Floodplain restoration at Minnow Brook, next phase
- $1 million: Wastewater disinfection in Little Falls for a cleaner Mohawk River
- $1 million: Bike trail expansion at McCauley Mountain in the town of Webb
Oneida County
- $2.64 million: Village of Camden wastewater infrastructure improvements
- $1.1 million: Waterfront promenade and multi-use fields at Harbor Point in Utica
- $1 million: Development of flexspace nanocenter site in Marcy
Otsego County
- $500,000: Huntington Park enhancements at the Huntington Memorial Library
- $225,000: National Baseball Hall of Fame website redesign
- $163,000: Lake Street youth sports park development project
See the full list of projects below: