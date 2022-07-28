 Skip to main content
Funds available to help downtown Utica business owners with expansion, improvement projects

Downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica business and property owners have until the end of August to apply for funding to help with expansion and improvement projects.

The city's Business Assistance Fund is supported by Utica’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and aims to strengthen businesses and buildings within the DRI target area.

The fund provides up to $70,000 in grant funding per property when matched by at least $10,000. Projects involving the creation or renovation of residential units will receive even more assistance. Mixed-use projects that include at least two residential units can receive up to $112,500 in assistance when the applicant matches $7,500.

Business owners making COVID-19 related updates are also eligible for grants from $5,000 to $15,000.

The city will also assist with the contractor bidding process for the projects.

Applications for assistance are available at: www.cityofutica.com. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

A public information session will also be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of Utica City Hall.

