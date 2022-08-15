 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oneida
and east central Madison Counties through 245 PM EDT...

At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Waterville, or 9 miles northeast of Hamilton, moving northeast at 5
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Paris, Augusta, Clinton, Waterville, Oriskany Falls, Clayville,
Madison, Solsville, Stockwell and Hubbard Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Gas prices continue steady decline locally, nationwide

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas pumping

Average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were around $4.53 Monday, down about 10 cents from the week prior, according to AAA.

Gas prices have been steadily declining across the country since the nation hit a record-breaking average of $5.01 on June 14.

While the average across New York is down to $4.34, the Mohawk Valley is still seeing much higher prices, with most counties still over $4.50.

  • Oneida County: $4.52
  • Herkimer County: $4.54
  • Otsego County: $4.60

Just last week the national average fell below $4 for the first time since March. AAA reported an average of $3.95 nationwide on Monday.

Prices in the Utica-Rome area have decreased by more than 30 cents over the past month.

