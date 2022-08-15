Gas prices continue steady decline locally, nationwide

Average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were around $4.53 Monday, down about 10 cents from the week prior, according to AAA.
Gas prices have been steadily declining across the country since the nation hit a record-breaking average of $5.01 on June 14.
While the average across New York is down to $4.34, the Mohawk Valley is still seeing much higher prices, with most counties still over $4.50.
- Oneida County: $4.52
- Herkimer County: $4.54
- Otsego County: $4.60
Just last week the national average fell below $4 for the first time since March. AAA reported an average of $3.95 nationwide on Monday.
Prices in the Utica-Rome area have decreased by more than 30 cents over the past month.