 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gas prices continue to gradually decline in New York

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas pump

Gas prices have continued to gradually decline across the state with the Utica-Rome area seeing a decrease of about 6 cents over the past week.

New York’s average was down 8 cents on Monday, sitting at $4.80, according to AAA.

Here are this week’s averages in the Mohawk Valley:

  • Herkimer County: $4.90
  • Oneida County: $4.89
  • Otsego County: $4.90

Prices in Herkimer and Otsego counties are down 7 cents from last week and Oneida County saw a 5-cent decrease.

The national average is down to $4.67, which is 13 cents lower than last Tuesday.

AAA officials say the decrease in oil prices, which is hovering around $100 a barrel, has led to less expensive gas.

Recommended for you