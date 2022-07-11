Gas prices continue to gradually decline in New York

Gas prices have continued to gradually decline across the state with the Utica-Rome area seeing a decrease of about 6 cents over the past week.
New York’s average was down 8 cents on Monday, sitting at $4.80, according to AAA.
Here are this week’s averages in the Mohawk Valley:
- Herkimer County: $4.90
- Oneida County: $4.89
- Otsego County: $4.90
Prices in Herkimer and Otsego counties are down 7 cents from last week and Oneida County saw a 5-cent decrease.
The national average is down to $4.67, which is 13 cents lower than last Tuesday.
AAA officials say the decrease in oil prices, which is hovering around $100 a barrel, has led to less expensive gas.