Gas prices continue to hit record-breaking highs

UTICA, N.Y. – Prices at the pump continue to climb with a new record-breaking high reported every day over the last seven days.
The average price reached $4.80 in New York on Tuesday, with prices around the Utica-Rome area sitting at about $4.76 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s up 5 cents from the day prior and 23 cents from one week ago.
Diesel prices are also at an all-time high of $6.41 in New York.
The national average on Tuesday was $4.52.
Gas tax caps at the state and county levels will begin in June, which could save New Yorkers around 20 cents per gallon.