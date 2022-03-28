Gas prices down 2 cents in the Utica area this week

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices around Utica are down 2 cents this week, with AAA reporting an average price of $4.27 per gallon.
Earlier this month, average gas prices spiked to a record high of $4.46 in New York. The state average Monday was down 13 cents to $4.34. That’s still 4 cents more than the previous record high of $4.30 per gallon in 2008.
According to AAA, the oil market will likely be affected by the COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, a slight decrease in demand this week and no planned increase in OPEC production.
“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” said Patti Artessa, regional director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Although the price of gasoline has moderated over the past three weeks, elevated prices will likely be the norm for the spring.”
The national average is down 1 cent this week, sitting at $4.24.