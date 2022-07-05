Gas prices down slightly in the Mohawk Valley

Gas prices are down slightly in the Mohawk Valley this week following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to statistics from AAA.
Here are the average prices in each local county as of Tuesday:
- Herkimer County: $4.97, down 2 cents from last week
- Oneida County: $4.94, down 2 cents from last week
- Otsego County: $4.97, down 1 cent from last week
The statewide average in New York is also down to $4.88, which is 7 cents less than last week.
The national average per gallon is $4.80.
California continues to have the highest price per gallon at $6.23. South Carolina’s average is $4.29, which is the lowest in the country.