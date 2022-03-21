Gas prices drop 10 cents this week in the Utica area

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices in the Utica area are down about 10 cents since last week, when they hit an all-time high of $4.39 per gallon on average.
That's according to updated statistics from AAA.
Prices in Utica were around $4.29 on Monday, while the state average sat at $4.36, down 8 cents from the week before.
“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” says Patti Artessa, regional director of public/government affairs. “But demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices. As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term.”
Artessa says the decrease is also attributed to the lower global price of crude oil, which is $20 less than it was directly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The national average hit a record high of $4.33 on March 11, but is down to $4.25.