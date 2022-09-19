Gas prices drop 13 cents in Utica-Rome area over past week

Gas prices are steadily declining across the region with the Utica-Rome area seeing a 13-cent dip over the past week.
AAA reported an average gas price of $3.92 per gallon in the Utica area on Monday. That’s a 57-cent decrease since last month.
New York’s statewide average was also down 10 cents from the week before sitting at $3.78 on Monday.
Prices in the Mohawk Valley continue to be higher than in many other areas of the state, according to AAA. Hamilton County has the highest average at $4.04.
The national average on Monday was $3.67. California still reports the highest prices, around $5.44, and Mississippi the lowest, around $3.10.