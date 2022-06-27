Gas prices in the Mohawk Valley remain below $5 per gallon for second week in a row

Gas prices are down slightly from last week with Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties reporting average prices just below $5 per gallon.
The prices have fluctuated since hitting $5 for the first time earlier this month.
Here are the local averages as of Monday, according to AAA:
- Herkimer County: $4.99
- Oneida County: $4.96
- Otsego County: $4.98
All local areas are above the statewide average of $4.95.
The national average has dropped for the second week in a row, sitting at $4.89. The state reporting the lowest gas prices is Georgia at $4.40 while California continues to be the highest in the nation at $6.31.