Gas prices in Utica area spike more than 40 cents in one week as US average hits record high

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices have shot up more than 40 cents in one week alone in the Utica area, with the average sitting at $4.21 per gallon on Monday. Prices at some gas stations have even reached as high as $4.39.
According to GasBuddy, the national average hit $4.104 cents Monday afternoon, breaking the 2008 record of $4.103 cents.
The record in the Utica area was $4.23 in June of 2008, according to AAA.
At this time last month, local gas prices were around $3.63.
The state average is currently $4.26, nearly 70 cents higher than a month ago. According to AAA, the record high in New York was $4.30 in July of 2008.
“The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry. As that issue continues to be debated today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities,” says Patti Artessa, regional director of Public/Government Affairs. “The 45-cent increase in gas prices here in the U.S. over the past 7 days amounts to the single largest increase since AAA has tracked domestic gas prices. The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term.”
One year ago, the average gas price in Utica was $2.83.