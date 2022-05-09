Gas prices in Utica area up 15 cents this week hitting new record high

UTICA, N.Y. – Average gas prices hit a record high in New York on Monday, with prices in the Utica area also higher than they’ve ever been.
According to AAA, the average Monday was $4.51 statewide and $4.47 in the Utica-Rome area.
That’s up 15 cents in the Utica area since last week, and 17 cents across the state.
The previous record-high price per gallon was $4.42 in the Utica area on March 10. That same day, gas prices had hit their highest average across the state as well, at $4.46.
According to AAA, the increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil which is closing in on $110 per barrel.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast regional director of Public and Government Affairs. “Locally, prices have now moved past those record high levels of early March.”
The national average also rose 13 cents over the past week to $4.32.
County and state caps on gas tax are scheduled to go into effect next month, which could bring prices down by 20 to 25 cents.