Gas prices in Utica-Rome area down for the week, up compared to last December

Gas prices in the Utica-Rome area are down 9 cents, on average, since last week, according to data from AAA. As of Monday, the average price per gallon was $3.67, which is a 25-cent decrease since this time in November.
Here are the average prices for each county:
- Herkimer County: $3.63
- Oneida County: $3.68
- Otsego County: $3.72
This time last year, prices were around $3.53.
The state average also went down to $3.58 on Monday, dropping 12 cents from last week.
According to AAA, average prices could dip below $3 this winter.
“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Patti Artessa, regional director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year."
The national average is down 14 cents since last week to $3.26.