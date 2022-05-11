 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between
15 to 30 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15
mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated
risk for wildfire spread again today across central New York.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Gas prices in Utica-Rome area hit record high for third time this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas prices

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices in the Utica-Rome area hit a record high for the third time this week on Wednesday with AAA reporting an average of $4.58 per gallon for regular gas. 

That’s a 5-cent increase from Tuesday.

Diesel has reached a new high of $6.43 as well.

One month ago, the average price for regular in the local area was around $4.23.

The average price across the state is sitting at $4.62, making it significantly higher than the national average of $4.40.

Officials at AAA say the rising costs are primarily due to the increasing cost of crude oil, which is closing in on $110 per barrel.

Recommended for you