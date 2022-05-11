Gas prices in Utica-Rome area hit record high for third time this week

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices in the Utica-Rome area hit a record high for the third time this week on Wednesday with AAA reporting an average of $4.58 per gallon for regular gas.
That’s a 5-cent increase from Tuesday.
Diesel has reached a new high of $6.43 as well.
One month ago, the average price for regular in the local area was around $4.23.
The average price across the state is sitting at $4.62, making it significantly higher than the national average of $4.40.
Officials at AAA say the rising costs are primarily due to the increasing cost of crude oil, which is closing in on $110 per barrel.