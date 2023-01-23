 Skip to main content
Gas prices jump 5 cents this week in Utica-Rome area

Average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were 5 cents higher than last week on Monday, following the trend of steadily rising winter costs.

At $3.60 per gallon average, prices are about 9 cents higher than a month ago and 8 cents higher than this time last year.

The average across New York is also up 7 cents since last week, sitting at $3.50.

“Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks,” said Patti Artessa, AAA regional director.

The national average has seen the largest spike, jumping from $3.30 to $3.42 over the past week.

