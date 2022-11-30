 Skip to main content
Gas wars: 2 Ilion gas stations keep prices under $3

  • Updated
  • 0

Stewarts and Cliff's in Ilion have some of the lowest gas prices locally, both under $3.

ILION, N.Y. – Gas wars are on in Ilion, with two local gas stations selling regular unleaded for less than $3 a gallon – prices most drivers haven’t seen since 2020.

Customers have been lining up at the Stewart’s Shops and Cliff’s Local Market on East Clark Street, where gas is nearly a dollar less than most other stations.

On Tuesday, gas at Stewart’s was $2.91 a gallon and $2.93 at Cliff’s with a gift card.

“I pulled in because of that. It's a dollar more everywhere else,” said Rick Hart, who filled up on Tuesday.

The two gas stations have gone back and forth before, both lowering prices in 2011 when gas was 20 to 30 cents higher than it is now.

According to AAA, the average gas prices in Herkimer County overall were $3.78 on Tuesday.

