Genesis Group awards grant funding to 14 Mohawk Valley businesses, nonprofits

The Genesis Group awarded more than $7,000 to 14 local businesses and organizations on Tuesday through its Small Business Assistance Program.
The program provides grant funding to help support Mohawk Valley businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
Here are the awards:
$1,000 cash award
- Josie’s Uniforms, New Hartford
$500 cash awards
- Advanced Tool, Marcy
- YWCA Mohawk Valley, Utica
- Jervis Public Library, Rome
- Friends of German Flatts Town Park, German Flatts
- Turner Farm Organic Dairy, Ilion
- WW Custom Clad, Canajoharie
- Move Breathe Live, Utica
- Clean It Exterior House Wash
$500 in Town Square Media advertising
- Uticrews Apparel Company, Yorkville
- Compass Financial Wellness
- Tricia Sticca Professional Coaching
- Inizio Technology Solutions
$500 in Hummel’s Office Plus supplies
- Hilltop Marketing
For more information or to apply for a grant through the program, click here.