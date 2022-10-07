Gillibrand in Utica to tout another $1 billion for home heating help

UTICA, N.Y. -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stood in front of the Olbiston Apartment Complex, in Utica, Friday. After the developer who's rehabbing it introduced her, the Senator announced extra federal money for HEAP; the low income Home Energy Assistance Program.
"We got a billion dollars more to fund LIHEAP, which means $60 million will come into NY State just to help offset these increased costs for home heating," said Senator Gillibrand. ""There's an estimate that Utica-area customers will have their prices raised by as much as 39%. That could be hundreds of dollars for residents that they simply cannot afford."
We asked the Senator if the U.S. should drill more from its own proven reserves, in order to offset anticipated higher energy costs and reduce dependence on foreign oil.
"President Biden has already indicated that he intends to do another release from the strategic petroleum reserve, but the long term answer is energy independence from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. We need to produce our own energy in America," said the Senator.
Oneida County Legislator, Evon Ervin, expressed concern for her constituents as energy costs rise and temperatures fall.
"We don't want fires breaking out in the winter because people are using unsafe measures to keep their families warm," said Legislator Ervin. "With HEAP, if you're TANF eligible, SSI or SNAP, if you get those benefits, then you're eligible."
Staff from Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency hope people will apply.
"I was looking at the numbers yesterday and I feel the cap even for a one-person household is pretty high," said Charise Davis, from MVCAA. "I'd say you should never take a no, you should always try to apply."
MVCAA will help with the application process.