Gov. Hochul's budget address draws sharp criticism from Oneida County Executive Picente

During her annual budget address Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul spoke to New Yorkers, struggling under the weight of relentless inflation.
"If New Yorkers don't feel safe, they can't afford to buy a home, they can't pay their rent, the cost of everything keeps rising...then nothing we've done will make a difference," said Hochul.
The Governor repeated her position that bail reform laws need....attention.
"I'm looking forward to a thoughtful conversation with our legislature about our bail laws. I reaffirm my belief in the necessity of making changes and will not turn our backs on the progress that was made, but conflicting language in the law leads to confusion and lack of accountability for the judges that make their determinations, so lets just simply provide clarity, lets ensure judges consider factors for serious offenders and lets leave the law where it is for low-level offenses," said the Hochul.
The Governor plans to invest $337 million to reduce gun violence, making the largest-ever investment in the "GIVE", or, gun-involved violence elimination initiative.
"The money will go to the communities hardest hit. We'll open new crime analysis centers to assist in solving crimes."
Hochul also a promised boost to district attorneys whose offices are collapsing under the weight of new requirements.
"We will give our court-appointed attorneys their first raise in 20 years and we'll fund our district attorneys so they can meet discovery demands and move cases along more quickly."
The Governor said she heard struggling farmers.
"We're going to make the investment tax credit for farmers refundable for five years-something they've asked for."
The Governor also said state-funded programs will buy their food from New York farmers, and had this message for state workers about to become parents:
"State employees want to have families. We're going to take steps to offer this for state employees; 12 weeks of fully-paid parental leaves for our workers."
The Governor also pledged $10 million to expand school based mental health services across the state.
"More programs for these kids. We're going to require insurance companies to cover mental health services, because it's part of people's health."
Scathing reaction to the Governor's budget proposal from Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., who says it hijacks one billion dollars in federal funds meant to help offset Medicaid costs....and could lead to higher property taxes and home ownership costs or rent for county residents.
Next, the state legislature has to review and vote on the budget by April 1st.